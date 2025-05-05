13 of the worst roads and junctions to drive on in Edinburgh according to readers

We asked people: “What are the worst Edinburgh roads or junctions to drive on?”

And there were plenty of nominations for the list. Whether it’s the state of the roads, the layout of a junction or the levels of traffic, it’s clear people have their owns views on this vital part of the Capital’s infrastructure.

Roads and junctions right across the city are among the ones highlighted by readers.

Scroll through these 13 pictures of some of the places people picked and see if you agree with their verdicts.

1 . Dalkeith Road Kendal Reid says: "Dalkeith Road from Cameron Toll to the Royal Commonwealth Pool is so bad." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Saughton Road North Colin Campbell says: "The worst that I have experienced has to be Saughton Road North. It's like a ploughed field." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Yeaman Place - Dundee Street Rattan Ali nominates the Yeaman Place / Dundee Street junction. "It's terrible. There are always accidents and bumps there with cars, bicycles and pedestrians." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Leith Walk Frank Brown is clear about his choice: "Leith Walk with its zig-zag cycle lanes and hop-scotch pavements." | Google Photo Sales