The awards will see hotels of all sizes and types honoured in a massive gala final on Thursday, May 15 at the DoubleTree By Hilton Glasgow Central. Known as ‘the Oscars of the hotel industry,’ the ceremony recognises those who excel in the vital sector that brings so much money into the Scottish economy and in turn generating much-needed income for other businesses.

The awards take in public endorsements, nominations and votes as well as mystery shopper style judging visits and face to face judges interviews for individual awards.

Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards director Warren Paul said: “It’s more important now than ever to shout about the people and businesses who go above and beyond day after day to deliver the very best in what they do. The hotels, rentals, teams and individuals recognised in this finalists list are the absolute leaders in their field, offering amazing customer service in all forms.

“Money is tight everywhere with the cost-of-living crisis seemingly now just an ongoing way of life, so we all need to know we are going to get a really good experience when we spend our cash on a break from the daily grind. That’s what these awards are about, a seal of approval for the public that you’re going to get a certain standard from a hotel.”

Here are 15 hotels in Edinburgh and the Lothians that made it to the final stages this year.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is shortlisted for the Best 5-star Hotel and Best Concierge award

Four Points by Sheraton Edinburgh Four Points by Sheraton in Edinburgh is nominated in several categories including Best Three Start Hotel, Best City Hotel, Best Team and Best Value Hotel

Point A Hotel Edinburgh The Point A Hotel is a finalist in several categories including The Best 3-Star Hotel, Best City Hotel, Best General Manager, Best Team and Best Value Hotel

Leonardo Hotel Haymarket The Leonardo Hotel in Murrayfield is a finalist in the Best 3-Star Hotel category