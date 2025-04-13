16 pictures of Edinburgh's Beltane Fire Festival from over the years

Around 8,500 people attended the festival last year to watch that ancient Celtic event that celebrates the end of darker seasons with fire spinning, storytelling, pulsating drums, dancing and acrobatics.
1. Historic event
The Beltane Fire Festival, which goes back 3,000 years, was first revived for modern times in Edinburgh in 1988 | Gordon Veitch/Beltane Fire Society Photo: Gordon Veitch
2. National Monument lit up
The event begins shortly after sunset at the National Monument of Scotland, when the May Queen and Green Man then lead thousands of spectators around Calton Hill as they visit elemental points on the hill and pay respect to the elements | Calum Gordon Photo: Calum Gordon
3. May Queen
Last year saw PHD student Alixandera Prybyla, portray the May Queen | Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images
4. Seasons change
This picture from 2001 shows the white warrior women acting as bodyguards for the May Queen during the ritual that marks the change of seasons | Paul Chappells Photo: Paul Chappells
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.