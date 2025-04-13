16 pictures of Edinburgh's Beltane Fire Festival from over the years

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival will return to Calton Hill at the end of the month - a spectacular and lively event that attracts thousands each year.

Around 8,500 people attended the festival last year to watch that ancient Celtic event that celebrates the end of darker seasons with fire spinning, storytelling, pulsating drums, dancing and acrobatics.

The age old tradition, whichhat goes back 3,000 years, was first revived for modern times in Edinburgh in 1988 and is now one the largest celebrations of its kind in the world.

Here are 16 pictures of Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival from over the years.

The Beltane Fire Festival, which goes back 3,000 years, was first revived for modern times in Edinburgh in 1988

1. Historic event

The Beltane Fire Festival, which goes back 3,000 years, was first revived for modern times in Edinburgh in 1988 | Gordon Veitch/Beltane Fire Society Photo: Gordon Veitch

Photo Sales
The event begins shortly after sunset at the National Monument of Scotland, when the May Queen and Green Man then lead thousands of spectators around Calton Hill as they visit elemental points on the hill and pay respect to the elements

2. National Monument lit up

The event begins shortly after sunset at the National Monument of Scotland, when the May Queen and Green Man then lead thousands of spectators around Calton Hill as they visit elemental points on the hill and pay respect to the elements | Calum Gordon Photo: Calum Gordon

Photo Sales
Last year saw PHD student Alixandera Prybyla, portray the May Queen

3. May Queen

Last year saw PHD student Alixandera Prybyla, portray the May Queen | Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
This picture from 2001 shows the white warrior women acting as bodyguards for the May Queen during the ritual that marks the change of seasons

4. Seasons change

This picture from 2001 shows the white warrior women acting as bodyguards for the May Queen during the ritual that marks the change of seasons | Paul Chappells Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghCeltic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice