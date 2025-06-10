17 colourful pictures of Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2025 as decorated cabs make way through city

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:58 BST

A fleet of colourfully decorated taxis made their way through the city centre today as the Edinburgh Taxi Outing returned for another year.

The sun was shining for the annual event, which is now in its 77th year, and hundreds stood along the route to watch as the colourful cabs passed.

The event is organised and funded by taxi drivers to treat children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to a day they will never forget. Children and their families ride in the taxis and get the opportunity to soak passersby with water guns and water balloons.

And it wasn’t just those in the taxis who were getting drenched. Many of those who turned out to watch the spectacle also came armed with water guns and even threw buckets of water in the windows of some of the cars.

The parade set off from Edinburgh Zoo at 10am and made their way down Princes Street, up the Mound and down the Royal Mile. The taxis then continued on to Portobello before stopping for an ice cream break in Musselburgh. Their final destination is Dirleton where those taking part enjoy an afternoon of food and fun.

Here are 17 pictures from the Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2025.

Kind-hearted cabbies treated children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to a day they'll never forget.

1. Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2025

Kind-hearted cabbies treated children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to a day they'll never forget.

The taxis were dressed to impressed with balloons, streamers and various props.

2. Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2025

The taxis were dressed to impressed with balloons, streamers and various props.

The taxis made their way down the Royal Mile before heading out towards Portobello.

3. Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2025

The taxis made their way down the Royal Mile before heading out towards Portobello.

The annual event is a highlight on the Edinburgh calendar each year.

4. Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2025

The annual event is a highlight on the Edinburgh calendar each year.

