The sun was shining for the annual event, which is now in its 77th year, and hundreds stood along the route to watch as the colourful cabs passed.

The event is organised and funded by taxi drivers to treat children with special needs, life-limiting conditions and terminal illnesses to a day they will never forget. Children and their families ride in the taxis and get the opportunity to soak passersby with water guns and water balloons.

And it wasn’t just those in the taxis who were getting drenched. Many of those who turned out to watch the spectacle also came armed with water guns and even threw buckets of water in the windows of some of the cars.

The parade set off from Edinburgh Zoo at 10am and made their way down Princes Street, up the Mound and down the Royal Mile. The taxis then continued on to Portobello before stopping for an ice cream break in Musselburgh. Their final destination is Dirleton where those taking part enjoy an afternoon of food and fun.

Here are 17 pictures from the Edinburgh Taxi Outing 2025.

