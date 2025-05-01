18 eye-catching pictures of Edinburgh's Beltane Fire Festival 2025 on Calton Hill

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 11:58 BST

Thousands of people made their way to Edinburgh’s Calton Hill last night to celebrate the annual Beltane Fire Festival.

The ancient Celtic tradition, that goes back more than 3,000 years, marks the changing of the seasons and attracts huge crowds every year.

Organised by the Beltane Fire Society, the event was first performed in it’s current form in 1988, and is a reinterpretation of the centuries old ritual that thrills audiences with captivating storytelling, fire spinning, music and dance.

Around 6,800 people attended the event on Wednesday night, where they followed the procession around the historic site, that sees the May Queen and the Green Man lead hoards spectators around Calton Hill as they visit elemental points on the hill and pay respect to the elements.

Here are 18 pictures from the Beltane Fire Festival 2025.

The annual event on Calton Hill begins shortly after sunset

1. Sundown

The annual event on Calton Hill begins shortly after sunset | Lanta Anastasia Fraerman

Fire plays an important role in the festival and Pyrosphere performers can be seen putting on dazzling displays throughout the night

2. Pyrosphere

Fire plays an important role in the festival and Pyrosphere performers can be seen putting on dazzling displays throughout the night | Izzy Henry

Edinburgh University PhD student, Alixandra Prybyla, took on the role of the May Queen for the third time

3. May Queen

Edinburgh University PhD student, Alixandra Prybyla, took on the role of the May Queen for the third time | Dan B

This year's festival included an Aquarium zone where aquatic animals of all shapes and sizes learned there is a life beyond their glass walls

4. Aquarium

This year's festival included an Aquarium zone where aquatic animals of all shapes and sizes learned there is a life beyond their glass walls | Izzy Henry

