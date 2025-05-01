The ancient Celtic tradition, that goes back more than 3,000 years, marks the changing of the seasons and attracts huge crowds every year.

Organised by the Beltane Fire Society, the event was first performed in it’s current form in 1988, and is a reinterpretation of the centuries old ritual that thrills audiences with captivating storytelling, fire spinning, music and dance.

Around 6,800 people attended the event on Wednesday night, where they followed the procession around the historic site, that sees the May Queen and the Green Man lead hoards spectators around Calton Hill as they visit elemental points on the hill and pay respect to the elements.

Here are 18 pictures from the Beltane Fire Festival 2025.

1 . Sundown The annual event on Calton Hill begins shortly after sunset | Lanta Anastasia Fraerman Photo Sales

2 . Pyrosphere Fire plays an important role in the festival and Pyrosphere performers can be seen putting on dazzling displays throughout the night | Izzy Henry Photo Sales

3 . May Queen Edinburgh University PhD student, Alixandra Prybyla, took on the role of the May Queen for the third time | Dan B Photo Sales

4 . Aquarium This year's festival included an Aquarium zone where aquatic animals of all shapes and sizes learned there is a life beyond their glass walls | Izzy Henry Photo Sales