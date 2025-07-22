20 great photos of former Edinburgh attraction that made a splash in the 90s - Leith Waterworld

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:11 BST

With flumes no longer available to swimmers in Edinburgh, we’ve taken a look back at the former attraction that made a splash back in the 90s.

Leith Waterworld was a leisure pool built on the site of the former Leith Central railway station, which opened in 1992. It was the only pool in Edinburgh with a wave machine, and there was also a fast river run and flumes.

It was closed in January 2012 in order to save funds for the Royal Commonwealth Pool's renovation and re-opening. A campaigning group against the closure, called Splashback, were funded to carry out feasibility studies, but the property has been converted into a children's soft-play centre.

It first closed in November 1999 after problems were found including tiles coming away from walls, electrical problems and rusting structures. It reopened in 2002 and a new multisensory play area was introduced in 2003.

Edinburgh’s only other flumes opened at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in the late 80s, but unfortunately the much-loved ‘Commie’ flumes, including the ultra-fast Stingray and the more relaxing River Rapids, were removed in the early 2000s.

Kids enjoying the watershoots at Leith Waterworld in March, 1998.

1. Making a splash

Kids enjoying the watershoots at Leith Waterworld in March, 1998. | TSPL Photo: National World

Children celebrate the opening of the new swimming pool at Leith Waterworld in May 1992.

2. Opening

Children celebrate the opening of the new swimming pool at Leith Waterworld in May 1992. | TSPL Photo: National World

Teenagers in the pool at Waterworld in Leith, March 1993.

3. In the pool

Teenagers in the pool at Waterworld in Leith, March 1993. | TSPL Photo: National World

Lynn and Shauni (5) Noble enjoying the bubble pool at Leith Waterworld in March, 1998.

4. Bubble pool

Lynn and Shauni (5) Noble enjoying the bubble pool at Leith Waterworld in March, 1998. | TSPL Photo: National World

