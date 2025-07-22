Leith Waterworld was a leisure pool built on the site of the former Leith Central railway station, which opened in 1992. It was the only pool in Edinburgh with a wave machine, and there was also a fast river run and flumes.

It was closed in January 2012 in order to save funds for the Royal Commonwealth Pool's renovation and re-opening. A campaigning group against the closure, called Splashback, were funded to carry out feasibility studies, but the property has been converted into a children's soft-play centre.

It first closed in November 1999 after problems were found including tiles coming away from walls, electrical problems and rusting structures. It reopened in 2002 and a new multisensory play area was introduced in 2003.

Edinburgh’s only other flumes opened at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in the late 80s, but unfortunately the much-loved ‘Commie’ flumes, including the ultra-fast Stingray and the more relaxing River Rapids, were removed in the early 2000s.

