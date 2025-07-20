21 things that would make Edinburgh an even better place to live according to readers

We asked our readers what they would change about the city in order to make it a better place to live, and they came up with some practical, and fanciful, suggestions.

There will always be calls for better transport around the city or for basic services to be better carried out, however some suggestions would take the city to the next level.

Keep reading to see what our readers felt the city needed to improve.

1 . Big music venue to rival the Hydro The people of Edinburgh want a music venue to rival the Hydro, and thankfully plans are underway that could make it a reality. | Rob - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Better roads/fewer potholes Roads have also been a bone of contention in the city, so it was no surprise to see better roads and fewer potholes mentioned on the wishlist. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . An underground subway system Glasgow has the subway, Edinburgh has the trams, but the people of Edinburgh said they would also like an underground system in the city. | Glasgow Subway Photo Sales