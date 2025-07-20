21 things that would make Edinburgh an even better place to live according to readers

We all know that Edinburgh is the greatest city in the world but, as the saying goes, there is always room for improvement.

We asked our readers what they would change about the city in order to make it a better place to live, and they came up with some practical, and fanciful, suggestions.

There will always be calls for better transport around the city or for basic services to be better carried out, however some suggestions would take the city to the next level.

Keep reading to see what our readers felt the city needed to improve.

1. Big music venue to rival the Hydro

The people of Edinburgh want a music venue to rival the Hydro, and thankfully plans are underway that could make it a reality. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

2. Better roads/fewer potholes

Roads have also been a bone of contention in the city, so it was no surprise to see better roads and fewer potholes mentioned on the wishlist. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. An underground subway system

Glasgow has the subway, Edinburgh has the trams, but the people of Edinburgh said they would also like an underground system in the city. | Glasgow Subway

4. Indoor food market

Indoor food markets are definitely becoming more and more popular. Edinburgh Street Food is great, but an indoor food market on a grander scale was requested by our readers. Photo: Chris Etchells

