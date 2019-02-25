£300m Haymarket gap site development could echo London’s Granary Square hub

This is how Haymarket’s former goods yard could be transformed under a £300 million plan to make the gap site a bustling outdoor public space.

M&G Real Estate has showcased initial plans for the development at the heart of Edinburgh’s financial and commercial centre featuring three eight-storey Grade A office buildings totalling 350,000sqft. A 190-room hotel, a 172-room aparthotel and 40,000sqft of retail and leisure space would also be created.

The developer hopes to replicate the Granary Square at King's Cross in London at Haymarket - Photo by Tolga Akmen/REX/Shutterstock

The Evening News revealed yesterday how the developers, the QMile Group, plan to create an outdoor square that has the capability to host festival events. The outdoor area is to make up 36 per cent of the whole Morrison Street scheme with the developer looking to replicate the Granary Square in London’s King’s Cross. That site is home to more than 1,000 choreographed fountains, bars, cafés, restaurants and a year-round programme of events, including Wimbledon tennis action on the big screen, food markets, concerts and much more.

Up to 4,000 jobs are expected to be created within the scheme, which will be designed by world-renowned architect firm Foster + Partners.

Former landowner Tiger had businesses lined up to move into the site such as Tesco, Prezzo and Pret A Manger.

Qmile Group’s chief executive Paul Curran told the Evening News: “We have a different financial structure, so we are not dependent of having a tenant in place. We have had a lot of discussions from a number of parties about the office space and hotels, so that is very encouraging considering the stage we’re at in the planning process.”

Qmile chief executive Paul Curran will oversee the delivery of Haymarket. Picture: Lesley Gracie

The developer has revealed intentions to start construction this year, subject to planning approval. The scheme is expected to take around four years to complete. M&G Real Estate’s director of asset management Aaron Pope said: “Haymarket will provide Edinburgh with a vibrant place to work, rest and socialise, which we believe will set new standards nationally and internationally.”

A model of the new plans for a Haymarket gap site.