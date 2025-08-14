7 brilliant Fringe shows you shouldn't miss this week

The Edinburgh Fringe is now well underway, with more than 3,853 shows to choose from.

A glance at the Fringe brochure can be daunting, so if you’re looking for a few ideas of what to see this year – here is small round up of shows taking place this week.

Music

27 Club

Venue 20, Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, 8.35pm, until August 24 (not 13 or 18)

Best Music Award winner and the biggest show of Adelaide Fringe, this must-see live rock-umentary will get you praying to the rock gods for more. Featuring music and lore from Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix, the 27 Club members are saluted by some of Australia's top rock icons including Sarah Mcleod (The Superjesus) and Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah). Come as you are to this celebration of the legends who will forever be 27 and their legacy left behind. 'I have never been more entertained' ***** (InDaily.com.au). 'Nothing short of mesmerising' ***** (Radio Adelaide).

Theatre

The Nature of Forgetting

Venue 33, Grand at Pleasance Courtyard, 1.15pm, until Aug 23 (not Wednesday)

Following more than 200 performances across the globe, Theatre Re, 'One of the UK's most admired physical theatre companies' (Scotsman), returns with its explosive and joyous five-star sell-out international hit about what is left when memory is gone. Tom is living with early onset dementia. We meet him as he prepares for his 55th birthday party and past memories come flooding back. 'Profoundly moving... an action-packed celebration of life' (BBC Radio 4). 'Extraordinary... special, surprising and magical' (Sarah Jessica Parker). 'A moving and enthralling spectacle' (Stage). 'Incredible' (GQ).

Children’s

Billy Banana's Brilliant Bingo – Kids Show

Venue 442, Main Cellar at Laughing Horse @ West Nic Records, 11.15am, until August 24

Billy Banana's Brilliant Bingo returns after last year's smash hit! Fun for all the family! A high energy interactive extravaganza of a show. Expect jokes galore, plenty of prizes, music, games, routines and much more. Join children's entertainer and panto legend Billy Banana for an action-packed show where bingo comes to life! Get tickets while you can for this five star sell-out show! 'As far as children's entertainment goes, this has been the best!' ***** (Audience review). 'Highly recommend, kids will love it and so will the adults' ***** (Audience review).

Theatre

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Venue 241, The Hepburn Suite at The Royal Scots Club, 8.30pm, August 13 & 14

A Shakespeare comedy telling the tale of love, magic and mistaken identities. Four young lovers and a group of actors get caught in a mythical forest where fairies play tricks, leading to chaos and eventual resolution.

Dance and Physical Theatre

Africa Power: The Colour of Water

Venue 20, Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, until August 24 (not Wednesday)

The South African street party erupts onto the stage with incredible energy. Prepare for a breath-taking visual feast of amazing music, the stunning physicality of dance and acrobatics – all linked by the one thing that has meaning for us all, water. Water is part of our being, but in Africa is at the heart of survival. Our young hero leads us on a quest to revive his drought-stricken home, but in doing so touches on the soul of his community and ours. An awe-inspiring show for all ages. Nothing short of mesmerising.

Exhibitions

Jewellery of the World

Venue 149, Galerie Mirages at Galerie Mirages, various times, until Aug 25

Presenting for our 38th Festival exhibition, jewellery from the Sahara; our own Ajanta Collection inspired by the ancient Ajanta caves paintings in India. Stunning rings from two continents, designer silver and gold-plated jewellery and our semi-precious collections.

Music

007 Voices of Bond

Venue 38, Big at theSpaceTriplex, 2.45pm, until August 23

Immerse yourself in the world of 007 and the legendary voices that have accompanied Bond. Goldfinger, Skyfall, Diamonds Are Forever and more brought to life by the secret agent Maia Elsey and the Night Owl band. Night Owl Shows bring you more than just the music with a new take on the tribute genre that has won them standing ovations worldwide. This chronological trip through the music of 007 promises all the classics with fascinating facts delivered by our own onstage agents and agent M beaming on to a screen from his bunker in London.