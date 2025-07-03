7 criminals sentenced in Edinburgh courts in June including sex offenders and rapist

3 . David Bell

Architect David Bell, 67, stole the large amount of cash from sister Janet Mann after he and his wife Elizabeth had been made power of attorney of his relative’s affairs. Bell helped himself to the funds and splashed out in exclusive stores, beauty therapy, dental work and holidays in Cuba and the USA. Bell pleaded guilty to embezzling £160,998 while acting in the capacity of power of attorney to Janet Mann between April 24, 2012 and January 15, 2020 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. His wife Elizabeth Bell, 73, had a not guilty plea to the same charge accepted by the Crown. On Friday, June 6, Bell was placed on a community payback order and will have to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work in the community as a punishment. The sheriff also imposed a compensation order where Bell will have to pay £160, 998 to Ms Mann within the next 12 months. | Alexander Lawrie