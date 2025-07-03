7 criminals sentenced in Edinburgh courts in June including sex offenders and rapist

You can view the latest court stories here on the Edinburgh Evening News website.
Here are seven cases from June this year that made the headlines.
1. Rowan McKenna
Rowan McKenna was jailed for 10 years and six months after being convicted of a serious sexual assault in Edinburgh. The court heard how the 25-year-old attacked a woman at a property in the west of the city in July 2023. He was sentenced on Monday, June, 2 at the High Court in Edinburgh and placed on the Sex Offenders Register. | Police Scotland
2. Peter Boniface
On August 20, 2022, Peter Boniface, 21, pleaded guilty to attempting to, or taking, photos of a seven-year-old child doing a private act at Dunbar Leisure Centre, in East Lothian. During a search of his former home officers later discovered 36 child abuse images of victims between five and 14-years-old being sexually abused by adults stored on a mobile phone. On Friday, June 6, Boniface was spared jail time and instead placed under supervision for 24 months and issued 120 hours of unpaid work.The sheriff also issued a conduct requirement that bans him being in the company of anyone under the age of 16 without permission and placed on the sex offenders register for two years. | Alexander Lawrie
3. David Bell
Architect David Bell, 67, stole the large amount of cash from sister Janet Mann after he and his wife Elizabeth had been made power of attorney of his relative’s affairs. Bell helped himself to the funds and splashed out in exclusive stores, beauty therapy, dental work and holidays in Cuba and the USA.
Bell pleaded guilty to embezzling £160,998 while acting in the capacity of power of attorney to Janet Mann between April 24, 2012 and January 15, 2020 when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. His wife Elizabeth Bell, 73, had a not guilty plea to the same charge accepted by the Crown.
On Friday, June 6, Bell was placed on a community payback order and will have to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work in the community as a punishment. The sheriff also imposed a compensation order where Bell will have to pay £160, 998 to Ms Mann within the next 12 months. | Alexander Lawrie
4. Brad Albutt
On Monday, June 9, Brad Albutt, was jailed for 20 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after attempting to penetrate a woman with a syringe containing his semen while she slept.
The 40-year-old former soldier sexually assaulted the victim on three separate occasions - twice with the sharp implement - over a 12 month period at a property in Edinburgh. Albutt also admitted to charges of assaulting the woman by punching her to the body and breaching bail conditions, all between October 2022 and October 2023. He was also handed a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the victim for the next 10 years. | Alexander Lawrie