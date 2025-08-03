7 events in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe worth checking out

The Edinburgh Fringe is now well underway, with more than 3,853 shows to choose from.

A glance at the Fringe brochure can be daunting, so if you're looking for a few ideas of what to see this year – here is small round up of shows taking place this year.

0.1% Accurate: Magdalena the Fortune Teller Show (Comedy)

Where? Venue 409, The Fallow at Alchemist Cocktail Bar and Restaurant

When? August 1-24, at 8.25pmStep right up for a fortune-telling experience that's barely accurate, but definitely unforgettable. Magdalena, the “fortune teller”, combines a crystal ball, questionable predictions and a healthy dose of dark humour in a show that's as absurd as it is entertaining.

Described by The Scotsman as “unexpected, clever, ridiculous but great stuff, crystal ball and all”, this interactive comedy has left audiences worldwide laughing and wondering what just happened. Some say it's life-changing, others call it pure nonsense – but no one escapes without a few laughs, some spirit summoning and answers you probably didn't want.

Biscuit Barrel: The 69-Sketch Show (Comedy)

Where? Venue 24, Dram at Gilded Balloon Patter House,

When? The show runs until August 25 at 5.45pm (no performance on August 13)

69 sketches in an hour! The UK's fastest sketch show returns for its sixth year, featuring new sketches for 2025. 'Non-stop laughs. A wee masterpiece' ***** (TheMumble.uk). 'An excellent comedy show **** (BroadwayBaby.com). Featuring DazzReviews, as seen on YouTube. Whether a slapstick routine told through beatboxing or the typo-based secrets of Area 52, you'll never know what's next! This is the speed of the internet on a stage. 'Most reliable sketch-group in the game' **** (EdFringeReview.com). 'The hit-rate of their sketches is high' (List).

Jazz à la Carte (Music)

Where? Venue 293, Cellar Bar at Argyle Cellar Bar

When? From August 3-23 at 7pm (no performances on August 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 18 & 19)

An invitation to a quaint Brass-erie for a sumptuous supper of only the choicest cuts of traditional jazz. The audience selects from the musical menu in this intimate venue. (No food included). Scotland's own Tenement Jazz Band have been delighting audiences across the UK with their hot brand of acoustic traditional jazz, ragtime and blues since 2018. With special guests from across Scotland, join them for this musical teatime treat in the bar where the band began. 'The future of traditional jazz is in good hands' (Bert Thompson, MusicWeb-International.com).

Monkeys: Our Primate Family (Exhibition)

Where? Venue 179, Exhibition Gallery 1 at National Museum of Scotland

When? It runs until August 25 (various times)

The biggest exhibition of primate behaviour ever staged is returning to the National Museum of Scotland. From huge gorillas to tiny mouse lemurs, Monkeys: Our Primate Family explores the remarkable lives of our closest relatives. The exhibition brings together more than 50 taxidermy specimens, including monkeys, apes, lemurs and lorises, allowing visitors to come face-to-face with our primate relatives and discover some of the rarest and most endangered primate species on earth.

A Slow Tale (Children’s Theatre)

Where? Venue 53, Stephenson Theatre at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

When? August 12-16 at 9.30am

Join the adventures of Moody, the slowest snail in the forest, as he faces his fears and discovers the hidden power of his mind. Teased by others and facing life-threatening challenges, Moody’s journey is a celebration of courage, kindness and friendship. Originally created by theatre company Danny & Dessi in Bulgaria and newly produced for the UK by Letaniko Theatre, this puppet solo performance reminds us all that with thought and care, we can go further than we ever imagined.

Art of Andalucia (Dance)

Where? Venue 572, Imaginex at YOTEL Edinburgh

When? August 1-25 (various times)

Award-winning guitarist Daniel Martinez presents new compositions as well as past works, where dance takes centre stage. Following the incredible success of previous productions, which have captivated over 80,000 audience members in only two years, Daniel returns with a must-see flamenco spectacle. Featuring world-class dancer Angel Reyes alongside Daniel's company, this electrifying show has already captivated over 30,000 people in 2025 alone. With original compositions performed live, the synergy between music and dance creates an unforgettable experience. Experience the raw passion of Andalucia.

Whisper Walk (Theatre)

Where? Venue 17a, Meeting Point at Assembly George Square Studios

When? August 2-25 (various times)

A documentary-style testimonial piece that explores the intimate power and the deep connection between memory and place. As audiences walk through Edinburgh, voices gently whisper in their ears, stories tied to the very locations they pass. Each audience member becomes a confidant, a stranger trusted with quiet truths. This reflective journey invites participants to slow down, listen closely and reconnect with their own hidden memories and the city itself. Perhaps you will be inspired to leave your own memory. You will need a smartphone, headphones and a data plan.