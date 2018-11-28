8 long-gone Edinburgh nightclubs we haven’t forgotten
Whether you were a regular on the club scene in the ’90s, a gig-fan in the ’80s or just an occasional party-goer back in your student days, you’ve no doubt frequented at least one or two of Edinburgh’s many nightclubs over the years.
Here are 8 of our favourite long-gone Edinburgh clubs.
Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital
1. Buster Brown's
Back in the '80s, what is now Electric Circus was known as Buster Brown's. This club was the coolest place to hang out, especially as big acts like Blondie and Duran Duran were rumoured to hold their after-show parties here. Picture: WOW247
The Cavendish or Cav has had many names and incarnations over the years, including Clouds, Coasters, Texas, The Hoochie Coochie Club, Outer Limits, The Network Lava & Ignite and Atik. Which one do you remember best?
If you were into disco and pop music in the '80s, Cinderellas in Stockbridge was the place to go. Originally a cinema then a dancehall, the venue was transformed into Cinderellas in 1982 and, despite being a little less glamorous than its name might suggest, it remained popular until it burned down in 1991. Picture: TSPL