8 of the best places for hot dogs in Edinburgh

If you've got a craving for a classic hot dog, Edinburgh is a great place to be.

Get ready to drool over eight of Edinburgh’s best gourmet hot dogs and learn exactly where you can get your hands on them.

The Hanging Bat

Known for their beers (both homegrown and otherwise), The Hanging Bat also deserves an honourable mention for their dedication to the gourmet hot dog.

Choose toppings ranging from haggis and hot sauce to BBQ pulled pork, or go for the ever-changing dog of the day.

133 Lothian Road, EH3 9AB - thehangingbat.com

Sygn

Hidden away in the West End, trendy bar and kitchen Sygn has some great hot dog options on its menu, including a filling chilli cheese dog and a more classic option with just grilled onions, mustard and ketchup.

15 Charlotte Lane, EH2 4QZ - sygn.co.uk

The Other Place

At the bottom of Broughton Road you’ll find The Other Place, a modern bar and kitchen cooking up tons of delicious comfort food and with - most importantly - a superb secret recipe for delicious hot dogs.

2-4 Broughton Road, EH7 4EB - theotherplaceedinburgh.com

Brass Monkey

Served in a baguette, Brass Monkey’s hot dogs range from vegan and veggie options to classic bratwurst, all served with fries and slaw.

362 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5BR - facebook.com/Brass-Monkey-Leith

Teuchters Landing

A popular bar on Leith’s picturesque Shore, Teuchters Landing has a decadent jumbo venison hot dog on its impressive gastropub style menu. One of a kind on Edinburgh’s hot dog scene, this lone dog is raved about by patrons, and undoubtedly worth the trip east of the city centre.

1c Dock Place, EH6 6LU - aroomin.co.uk/teuchters-landing

The Black Fox

Just beyond Leith Walk, cool pub The Black Fox is serving a whole menu of hot dogs, each with their own unique twist. Whether you want something spicy or with a BBQ flavour, they’ve got it covered.

17 Albert Place, EH7 5HN - blackfoxleith.com

The Safari Lounge

The simple yet classic roasted bratwurst at The Safari Lounge is served with all manner of toppings, from chorizo and beef chilli to manchego cheese.

21 Cadzow Place, EH7 5SN - thesafarilounge.co.uk

The Boozy Cow

For perhaps the most generously sized hot dog in Edinburgh, The Boozy Cow is the place to be for ravenous meat-eaters. While the variety isn’t huge here, the portions certainly are.

17 Frederick Street, EH2 2EY - boozycow.com/edinburgh