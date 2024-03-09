1 . Fed Sandwich Bar, Forth Street

Fed Sandwich Bar occupies a prominent location on Forth Street, close to the corner with Broughton Street in Edinburgh city centre. It's a good trading location in a popular part of the Capital. The current owners have built up a loyal following over the past six and a half years, while also attracting new custom. They also do some outside catering on request and there is said to be scope to expand the business. Asking price: £59,500 Photo: businessesforsale.com