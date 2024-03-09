9 businesses up for sale in and around Edinburgh , including restaurants, village inn and ice cream shop

Restaurants, hotel, cocktail bar, burger place, ice cream shop and more

By Ian Swanson
Published 9th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Edinburgh has a rich array of restaurants and other eating places right across the city. But there are plenty eateries beyond the city boundaries too.

Here are nine businesses currently up for sale not only in the Capital, but also in East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian - ranging from a historic hotel in Linlithgow to a popular ice cream shop in Musselburgh.

Fed Sandwich Bar occupies a prominent location on Forth Street, close to the corner with Broughton Street in Edinburgh city centre. It's a good trading location in a popular part of the Capital. The current owners have built up a loyal following over the past six and a half years, while also attracting new custom. They also do some outside catering on request and there is said to be scope to expand the business. Asking price: £59,500

Described as a well-performing village inn, in a highly sought after location, this establishment has had the same owners for the last 16 years, a staff of 16 and a net turnover of well over £1.1 million. The Longniddry Inn has a prominent place in the middle of the village and extensive premises - restaurant (70), stables restaurant (70), function room (70), newly refurbished beer garden (60) and car park. Asking price: £295,000

Opened as Forth & Flame in 2019, this business is centred around a woodfired food and beer offering. It has a capacity of 160 seated and 300 standing. The business is positioned on the north side of Morrison Street, towards the western end, close to Haymarket train station. Asking price: £75,000.

Ristorante La Campana & Cocktail Bar in Livingston is described as a highly -rated business opportunity in West Lothian. It is an authentic Italian restaurant with 100 covers that offers an exciting blend of traditional and modern italian cuisine with Scottish influences. Turnover is said to be around £370,000. Asking price: £159,995

