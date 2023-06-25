News you can trust since 1873
999 down: Police Scotland urges public not to call 999 emergency services number due to 'technical fault'

Police Scotland has given guidance after 999 emergency calls fail to connect across UK
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

People in an emergency may not be able to connect to 999 across Scotland and the rest of the UK today.

Police Scotland has issued guidance as a ‘technical fault’ is causing many emergency calls not to connect up and down the country on Sunday, June 25. Instead, until further notice people are being told to call 101 in an emergency. Meanwhile, non-emergency calls are being told to wait until later to phone the service to prevent it being overwhelmed.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Due to a technical fault many 999 emergency calls are not connecting. Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency. Please ONLY call in an emergency for the time being – wait until later to make 101 non-emergency calls.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also said it is experiencing issues. In the case of a fire emergency it has advised people to use the following numbers instead until further notice. 

• North: 01382 835804

• East: 0131 228 1367

• West: 01505 331661

It comes as police forces and fire and ambulance services across the UK have experienced issues with the 999 number this morning. The Met Police issued urgent advice to use the 101 phone service instead.