A first look at the Edinburgh Tattoo as it celebrates 75 years

By Rachel Keenan
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:32 BST

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is celebrating its 75th edition this year - some first-look pictures have been revealed to show you what's to come.

This year's show is titled The Heroes Who Made Us and aims to blend military precision and cultural heritage to celebrate those who have contributed to the Tattoo over the past seven decades.

Its official opening night is Friday, August 1, but the first look pictures are from their dress rehearsal at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in front of a preview audience.

The British Army takes the Lead Service role this year, joined by over 900 performers from across the globe featuring talent from Poland, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the United States of America.

From choirs, marching bands and even drones take a look at the preview of the Edinburgh Tattoo.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back for its landmark 75th edition, honouring the heroes who have shaped its legacy.

Traditional Scottish dancers take to the stage to show off Scotlands talent.

In a year dedicated to honouring heroes, The Orchestra of Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have travelled to Edinburgh, leaving Ukraine for the first time since 2018.

Drones light up the sky to mark the 75th year of the Tattoo in Edinburgh.

