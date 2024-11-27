The opening date for a state-of the-art new bingo club has been annouced - with customers also getting a first glimpse inside.

Club 3000 Bingo first announced its brand-new Ocean Terminal club earlier this year. It can now be revealed that the state-of-the-art club will open its doors for the first time on January 25, 2025 - coinciding with Burns Night.

The £5.5 million club is the result of investment by the operator that will see the new venue replace the current Manderston Street club. It is expected 25 new jobs will be created, with the existing team also retained.

Brian Fraser, founder of Club 3000 Bingo, said: “Opening our doors in January 2025 marks an incredible milestone. We’re thrilled to join the Ocean Terminal community and bring our customers an exceptional environment with top-tier customer service and significant prize offerings.”

The huge new club will replace the site at Manderston Street. | Club 3000 Bingo

Ambassador Investment Management, who own Ocean Terminal, have agreed a new long-term lease with Club 3000 Bingo, the family run operators of the bingo club, who will operate the new club.

Spanning 27,000 square feet, the new club offers 1,350 seats, 800 free parking spaces, and convenient access to tram and bus stops. Club 3000 Bingo operates seven additional clubs across Scotland.

Club manager Alistair McBride added: “As we prepare to open, we’re also celebrating 50 years at our current location next month. Edinburgh has a strong bingo community, and we’re eager to enhance their experience with outstanding value, exciting prizes, and exceptional service.”

The operator will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a special celebratory party this month. The new club will play its part in the redevelopment of Ocean Terminal. More than £250m has been spent on improving the complex and the wider Leith waterfront.

Refurbishment has seen around a third of Ocean Terminal demolished, including the former Debenhams store and parts of the multi-storey car park, in order to make way for 500 new homes.