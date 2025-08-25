A1 between Innerwick and Cockburnspath closed following crash – emergency services on site

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 12:34 BST
A major road just outside East Lothian has reopened following a four vehicle crash this morning.

Earlier today the A1 was closed in both directions between Innerwick and Cockburnspath. The incident was reported to police shortly after 10am on Monday, August 25.

Emergency services rushed to the A1 between Innerwick and Cockburnspath on Monday, August 25placeholder image
Emergency services rushed to the A1 between Innerwick and Cockburnspath on Monday, August 25 | Google Maps

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland advised drivers to use alternative routes and expect longer than normal journey times following the crash at Grantshouse. At 12.10pm, it reported: “The A1 Northbound has now reopened at Granthouse following an earlier collision. The Southbound carriageway remains closed.”

At 12.15pm, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A1 has reopened between Innerwick and Cockburnspath following a four vehicle crash reported to police at 10.10 on Monday, August 25. Eoad users are thanksed for their patience.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesDriversPoliceScotlandTraffic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice