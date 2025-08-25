A major road just outside East Lothian has reopened following a four vehicle crash this morning.

Earlier today the A1 was closed in both directions between Innerwick and Cockburnspath. The incident was reported to police shortly after 10am on Monday, August 25.

Emergency services rushed to the A1 between Innerwick and Cockburnspath on Monday, August 25 | Google Maps

Traffic Scotland advised drivers to use alternative routes and expect longer than normal journey times following the crash at Grantshouse. At 12.10pm, it reported: “The A1 Northbound has now reopened at Granthouse following an earlier collision. The Southbound carriageway remains closed.”

At 12.15pm, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A1 has reopened between Innerwick and Cockburnspath following a four vehicle crash reported to police at 10.10 on Monday, August 25. Eoad users are thanksed for their patience.”