A1 between Innerwick and Cockburnspath closed following crash – emergency services on site
A major road just outside East Lothian has reopened following a four vehicle crash this morning.
Earlier today the A1 was closed in both directions between Innerwick and Cockburnspath. The incident was reported to police shortly after 10am on Monday, August 25.
Traffic Scotland advised drivers to use alternative routes and expect longer than normal journey times following the crash at Grantshouse. At 12.10pm, it reported: “The A1 Northbound has now reopened at Granthouse following an earlier collision. The Southbound carriageway remains closed.”