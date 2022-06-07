A1 collision: Police carry out enquiries after two-vehicle crash near Torness Power Station

Emergency services rushed to a two-vehicle crash in East Lothian on Tuesday morning.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 9:10 am

At around 6.55am, officers were called to the collision on the A1 close to the entrance to Torness Power Station.

The road was partially blocked both ways, but has now been cleared.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh's A8 bus lane to be removed to stop traffic chaos between Edinburgh Ai...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Officers were called to the A1 close to the entrance to Torness Power Station in East Lothian at around 6:55am on Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services attended.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are carrying out enquiries following a collision on the A1 near to Torness Power Station.