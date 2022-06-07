At around 6.55am, officers were called to the collision on the A1 close to the entrance to Torness Power Station.

The road was partially blocked both ways, but has now been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Officers were called to the A1 close to the entrance to Torness Power Station in East Lothian at around 6:55am on Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services attended.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”