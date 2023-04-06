A1 crash near Musselburgh sees man taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment
A man has also been reported to the Procurator Fiscal
A man has been taken to hospital after he sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on the A1 near Musselburgh.
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway on the A1 near the Wallyford junction at around 7.45am on Thursday. The crash, which involved an HGV, two cars and a van, resulted in one man being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Another man was treated at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 22-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences. The road was fully re-opened around 9.25am.”