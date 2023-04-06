A man has been taken to hospital after he sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on the A1 near Musselburgh .

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway on the A1 near the Wallyford junction at around 7.45am on Thursday. The crash, which involved an HGV, two cars and a van, resulted in one man being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Another man was treated at the scene.