A1 East Lothian crash: Woman taken to hospital after two separate car crashes at Dunbar
A woman was hospitalised after two one-car crashes on the A1 near Dunbar.
Police were called to two car crashes on the same stretch of the A1 at Dunbar, at around 9am on Sunday, December 11. One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A section of the road was closed for over an hour, before re-opening shortly after 10.30am.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am to a report of two separate one car crashes on the A1 at Dunbar on Sunday 11 December. One woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the Scottish Ambulance Service to be checked over. The road was closed and re-opened around 10.40am.”
Drivers have been warned of icy conditions on roads in Edinburgh and the Lothians. This afternoon, Traffic Scotland issued an alert, writing: “Freezing fog and patches of ice likely to lead to some slow or difficult journeys on Sunday night and Monday morning.”