A one-year-old girl is among three people taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A68 in Midlothian.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of road near Fala at around 9.45pm on Sunday, following reports of a white Honda CRV having collided with a black Fiat 500X. The driver of the Honda, a 63-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is said to be serious but stable.

A 27-year-old woman, who had been driving the other car, was taken to the same hospital and her one-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Police are investigating the crash on the A68 at Fala which saw three taken to hospital. Picture: Google/stock