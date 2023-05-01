A68 crash at Fala near Edinburgh sees three people taken to hospital including 1-year-old girl
A one-year-old girl is among three people taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A68 in Midlothian.
Emergency services were called to the stretch of road near Fala at around 9.45pm on Sunday, following reports of a white Honda CRV having collided with a black Fiat 500X. The driver of the Honda, a 63-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is said to be serious but stable.
A 27-year-old woman, who had been driving the other car, was taken to the same hospital and her one-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.
Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of the road policing team, said: “This is a busy stretch of road and I’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened. I’m also appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the vehicles beforehand, or who has relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3824 of April 30.