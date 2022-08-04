A720: Edinburgh City Bypass closed at the Sheriffhall Roundabout after serious collision

Drivers have been warned to “expect significant delays” following a crash on the A720 in Edinbrgh.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 1:01 pm

The Edinburgh City Bypass has been closed following the collision, which took place on the road at around 9.10am this morning (Thursday, August 4).

Emergency services rushed to the road, which is expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers on social media, writing: “Traffic is building in the area.

"Expect delays.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 9.10 am on Thursday, 4 August, 2022, police and emergency services were called a road incident on the A720 City Bypass, at the A7 Sheriffhall Roundabout, Edinburgh.

"The road is closed and will be for a considerable time. Expect significant delays."

