A720 Edinburgh City Bypass crash: Traffic queuing as police rush to multi-vehicle crash at Calder junction
Police were called to the three-car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass at the Calder junction, shortly after 4.30pm. One eastbound lane is currently closed, and traffic is heavy on the approach. Traffic Scotland said drivers travelling from Gogar are facing delays of around 15 minutes, while motorists coming from the M8 are facing approximately 18 minutes of delays. No-one was injured in the multi-vehicle collision. Officers are currently in attendance at the scene, and are helping manage traffic flow.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 4.35pm on Thursday, 8 June 2023, police received a report of a three car crash on the A720 at the Calder junction of the eastbound Edinburgh City Bypass. There are no reports of anyone injured and police are in attendance for traffic management purposes.