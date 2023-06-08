Police were called to the three-car crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass at the Calder junction, shortly after 4.30pm. One eastbound lane is currently closed, and traffic is heavy on the approach. Traffic Scotland said drivers travelling from Gogar are facing delays of around 15 minutes, while motorists coming from the M8 are facing approximately 18 minutes of delays. No-one was injured in the multi-vehicle collision. Officers are currently in attendance at the scene, and are helping manage traffic flow.