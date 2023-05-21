News you can trust since 1873
A720 Edinburgh City Bypass: Delays increasing on bypass after collision near Sheriffhall junction

Traffic heavy on Edinburgh City Bypass after crash

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st May 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:21 BST

A crash is causing delays on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

The collision occurred on the westbound carriageway of the Edinburgh road, at the Sheriffhall junction, at around 1.30pm on Sunday, May 21. One lane has been closed and motorists are currently facing delays as a result. Traffic Scotland urged drivers to “take care on the approach”. It is currently not known how serious the crash was or whether anyone was injured.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Drivers are facing delays on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after a crash near the Sheriffhall junction.