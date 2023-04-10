A720 Edinburgh City Bypass: Drivers facing delays as police called to collision at Calder junction
Traffic queuing on Edinburgh City Bypass after crash
Police are reportedly in attendance at a collision on a busy Edinburgh road.
The crash took place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near the Calder junction, at around 5.45pm on Monday, April 10. Police are in attendance at the scene, according to Traffic Scotland. Following the collision, lane one of the Eastbound carriageway is currently restricted. Drivers are facing delays of around 12 minutes.Police Scotland has been approached for further details.