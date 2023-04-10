News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
2 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
3 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
5 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
5 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis

A720 Edinburgh City Bypass: Drivers facing delays as police called to collision at Calder junction

Traffic queuing on Edinburgh City Bypass after crash

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST

Police are reportedly in attendance at a collision on a busy Edinburgh road.

The crash took place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near the Calder junction, at around 5.45pm on Monday, April 10. Police are in attendance at the scene, according to Traffic Scotland. Following the collision, lane one of the Eastbound carriageway is currently restricted. Drivers are facing delays of around 12 minutes.Police Scotland has been approached for further details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police called to the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after crash during rush-hour.Police called to the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after crash during rush-hour.
Police called to the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass after crash during rush-hour.