Traffic chaos following two crashes on the Edinburgh City Bypass
Two crashes have been reported on the same Edinburgh in the space of half an hour.
The first crash took place near the Calder junction of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, shortly before 3pm on Monday, May 8. Soon after, at around 3.20pm, another collision took place on the road near the Dreghorn junction. The road has now been fully cleared, however, traffic is still heavy in the area. According to the AA route planner, drivers on the Westbound carriageway are facing “severe delays” of around 19 minutes. Traffic Scotland said police and TRISS attended both collisions.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers attended the incident at the Calder junction, but said that both drivers had left the scene. They have been contacted for further comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.