News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

A720 Edinburgh City Bypass: Vehicle fire causing serious traffic delays on Edinburgh City Bypass

Traffic queues after car fire breaks out on A720 Edinburgh Bypass

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th May 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:53 BST

A vehicle has burst into flames on a major Edinburgh road, causing significant delays.

Emergency services were alerted to a car on fire on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, at around 1.40pm on Thursday afternoon, May 11. Two fire appliances rushed to the scene, between the Calder and Baberton junctions. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eastbound carriageway of the road was closed for a short time. One lane has now re-opened, according to reports, however, traffic is still moving slowly. Drivers are facing delays of around 20 minutes. Police Scotland has also been contacted for comment.

Firefighters tackle car blaze on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between Calder and Baberton.Firefighters tackle car blaze on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between Calder and Baberton.
Firefighters tackle car blaze on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between Calder and Baberton.