A720 Edinburgh City Bypass: Vehicle fire causing serious traffic delays on Edinburgh City Bypass
A vehicle has burst into flames on a major Edinburgh road, causing significant delays.
Emergency services were alerted to a car on fire on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, at around 1.40pm on Thursday afternoon, May 11. Two fire appliances rushed to the scene, between the Calder and Baberton junctions. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the blaze.
The eastbound carriageway of the road was closed for a short time. One lane has now re-opened, according to reports, however, traffic is still moving slowly. Drivers are facing delays of around 20 minutes. Police Scotland has also been contacted for comment.