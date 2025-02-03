Iconic rock band AC/DC will perform in Edinburgh this summer as part of their European tour.

The Power Up tour will play across 10 countries, beginning in Prague in June before concluding in Edinburgh the following month. Here is everything you need to know.

When is the AC/DC concert in Edinburgh?

AC/DC will perform in Edinburgh on Thursday, August 21 at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. The show will conclude the band’s European tour, Power Up.

When do tickets for the Edinburgh gig go on sale?

Tickets for the AC/DC show in Edinburgh will be available from 10am on Friday, February 7. Tickets will be available at www.gigsinscotland.com.

What is the Power Up tour?

Named after their latest studio album, the Power Up tour will play 12 dates across 10 countries this Summer. The album, that reached number one in the charts in 21 countries was toured in Europe last year and set to play 13 cities in the USA in spring.

The European tour will continue on June 26 when the iconic band play in the Czech Republic, then stop off at Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Estonia, Sweden, France before culminating with one show in Scotland.

The Edinburgh concert sees the band return to Scotland, the home nation of the Young clan, for the first time in a decade.

When did AC/DC last play in Scotland?

AC/DC last visited Scotland in June 2015 when they played at Glasgow as part of their Rock or Bust World Tour.

Who are AC/DC?

The multi-million-selling band formed in 1973 in Sydney, Australia, and are one of the most influential rock bands in history with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting.

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and the band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.