The 28-year-old has been missing since New Year’s Day, on which she was last seen leaving her friend’s house in Marlborough Street at around 10am.

The 14 days since her disappearance have seen police officers scour the area for any clue to where she may have gone.

Communities also rallied to help find her, with posters having been seen in shop, pub and restaurant windows across the city.

Here are nine images which show the various stages of the search for Alice and how the city has been rocked by her disappearance.

1. Last sightings Alice Byrne was last seen leaving her friend's house in Marlborough Street at 10am on New Year's Day. Her family had seen her some eight hours before, at which point she was believed to have been heading to a beach party.

2. CCTV footage Using CCTV footage of Alice on the day she went missing, police were able to say what clothes she was wearing. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a black t-shirt. She is also described as white, 5ft 6in with short black hair.

3. Investigation launched Alice was reported missing and police launched an investigation which saw them carry out door-to-door enquiries in the Portobello area. Officers also asked local residents to check their outbuildings and sheds for any sign of the 28-year-old.

4. Community help As word spread about Alice's disappearance, the local community rallied to help find her. Searches were organised but were later cancelled on police advice. A spokesman said they didn't want any member of the public to be put at risk or to compromise the existing police investigation.