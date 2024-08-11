Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of "dream child" Alice da Silva Aguiar , who was killed in a mass stabbing at a dance class in Southport .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-year-old's parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined by family and friends at St Patrick's Catholic Church in the town.

Among those who also paid their respects were Serena Kennedy , Chief Constable of Merseyside Police , along with uniformed officers from the police and the ambulance and fire services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public lined Marshside Road as the funeral cortege arrived, along with about 30 uniformed police officers.

Pink ribbons and balloons were tied to lamp posts and garden walls.

The coffin of nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar is carried out of her funeral at St Patrick's Catholic Church. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Applause broke out as the carriage, drawn by two white horses sporting orange and white plumes and containing the youngster's white coffin, approached the church entrance.

Several hundred people packed into the church while more listened outside as the service was relayed on loudspeakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an address to their daughter given on their behalf, Alice's parents said: "Dear Alice, you were our perfect dream child, everything was idyllic from the moment you arrived.

"A good girl, with strong values and kind nature. A lover of animals and an environmentalist in the making. You moved our world with your confidence and empathy. Playful energetic, friendly, and always so respectful.

"Being around you was a privilege, we cherished every milestone. You completed us.

The funeral procession of nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar arrives for her funeral, a victim of last week's knife attack in Southport, outside St Patrick's Catholic Church. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"In nine short years we never needed time off from you. We never gave up our time for anything that didn't involve you too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And if we did, we'd always do it separately so you could have one of us always next to you."

They went on: "We feel shocked, unimaginable pain, we miss you.

"From time to time, the pin drops. When mommy says 'good night, Sergio, good night Alice' and then it hits us all over again. We don't hear you back.

"Moving forward will be hard. Some days are better than others, but none will be perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some moments we are weak and we say wild things. But we made a promise to always be there for each other in moments of despair, a pinky promise.

"We share a strong bond and we'll always have each other to rely on. We won't be alone.

"We are surrounded by a wonderful community and their full support, family and friends, neighbours, work colleagues, the wonderful servicemen and women who serve the community, your school, your church and all your friends and their parents.

"We have the full support of the country and the privilege of multiplying that by two. For that, we're thankful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For now, our beloved Angel, keep dancing, mummy and daddy will always, always love you."

Mourners gather for the funeral of nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar, a victim of last week's knife attack in Southport, outside St Patrick's Catholic Church. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Parish priest Fr John Heneghan said Alice was a regular at Mass at St Patrick's and noted she had a "smile more radiant than the sun".

The youngster's headteacher at Churchtown Primary School , Jinnie Payne , also listed Alice's smile among her "seven qualities".

She said: "Number one, to have a big smile. Not to smile big, there is a difference. Alice wore a natural smile every day, it wasn't forced and it wasn't put on.

"It was everywhere she went. It was her best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Number two, polite and respectful. Alice's manners took her everywhere. She showed politeness, not just 'thank you', but always 'thank you' with a reason attached.

"Number three, to have interest in others, genuine interest and being inquisitive. Alice asked lots of questions and she remembered things about you.

"She remembered the names of your children, she remembered where you went on holiday, so you had to be very careful about what you told Alice.

"Number four, equality, I love this one. This has to be my favourite, how a child at such a young age could not favour one other friend over another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Friends, she played equally with them all. That is so hard to do, and she mastered it.

"(Number five), enthusiasm for life. Alice wanted to do everything there was on offer and she seized those opportunities and you (her parents) provided them for Alice.

"But along with those opportunities is number six. She did support and guide. So if she felt things weren't up to her standard she would tell you, and she would then help you put it right.

"Finally, the number seven is family. Alice's words, 'it doesn't matter who your family are as long as they love each other', and Alice did that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chief Constable told the congregation: "You (Alice's parents) have shown great courage in asking me to be here today to give a message from you, Alice's family, to say that you do not want there to be any more violence on the streets of the United Kingdom in the name of your daughter.

"I am ashamed and I'm so sorry that you had to even consider this in the planning of the funeral of your beautiful daughter, Alice.

"And I hope that anyone who has taken part in the violent disorder on our streets over the past 13 days is hanging their head in shame at the pain that they have caused you, a grieving family.

"I know that you asked that there is no more violence and that you are now given time as a family to grieve in peace, and that our traumatised community is allowed time to heal, the time it needs to start to heal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour's Southport MP Patrick Hurley said: "There are no adequate words to express the town's shock and distress at the atrocity which befell Alice and the other little girls two weeks ago."

Thanks for the efforts of the UK authorities in response to the tragedy were also offered by Sara Madruga da Costa on behalf of the Portuguese authorities.

Earlier this week Alice's parents also attended a celebration of life service at St Patrick's for Alice which is traditional in their home country of Portugal one week after a loved one has died.

Alice, Bebe King , six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe , seven, were all killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift -themed dance class on July 29 .

Eight other children were injured in the attack, and all have now been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.