Edinburgh locals share the many reasons they will be sad to see iconic shop Ali's Cave close its doors
Ali’s Cave, on Lothian Road, has been a mainstay of the city since 1988 and is one of the Edinburgh’s longest-serving family-run businesses. But, as we reported yesterday, owners Anwar and Adnan Ulhaq are getting ready to say goodbye to the store when they close the doors for the final time in August.
Kathryn Sansom said she will never forget some unusual items she bought at the shop, which is known for its eclectic inventory.
She said: “I will never forget buying the golf bag phone or black cat in a box here. Still don't know why I thought it was so funny. Ali’s cave was truly awesome.”
And Fiona Cowie added: “No matter what I've needed and thinking where can I go buy (especially nowadays), I've thought oh yes Ali's Cave! You'll be so missed on Lothian Road!”
Lynne Blackett Raventos, also remembered it being somewhere she could go to pick up just about anything. She said: “Oh no. An institution. I bought my first flat in Fountainbridge and between Ali's Cave and Woolies I had everything I needed and more..”
For some though, the closure sparked more poignant memories of visits with family members, or family members who worked in the store over the years.
Debra Baird said: “Sad times Anwar. I was there helping when the shop first opened with you, Imran and Hassan, my brother Ronnie Alison was also there with you all. You even had my sister Lori Birrell and my Mum Betty working in the shop.
“You were such a great family with happy memories when you had the shop in Dalry Road. You will be missed by so many. I send many good wishes to everyone.”
Locals paid tribute to the store, which was a go-to for them and family members in years gone by. Julie Scott said: “Good luck on everything you do. I have fond memories coming there with my mumma.”
Marlene Patchitt said: “Soo sad. Loved going here with my grampa as a child! Another legendary shop gone in Edinburgh.” And Chloè Fraser added: “Brilliant wee shop. I used to go there with my granny all the time.”
Ensure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Others were keen to wish Anwar well for his future.
Fraser Mccowan said: “Absolute legends....I was in this shop twice a week at least when I worked in Morrison Street. Dust off those golf clubs and get that handicap down!”
Carolyne Miller continued the well-wishing. She said: “I loved this shop ,wishing the family good luck for the future”
And it is fair to say that the feeling is very much mutual between customers and the store, with Adnan having shared a final message to the store’s loyal customers. Adnan said: “Thank you very much for all the support over the years. You've made a small family feel very appreciated. As a small business we feel very fortunate to have built so many relationships throughout the community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.