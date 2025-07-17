A number of road closures will be in effect during Edinburgh’s busy summer period - a time when the city’s population effectively doubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the festivals period, the council has announced a number of temporary changes to roads across the city centre streets between Thursday July 24 and Sunday, September 7.

The changes, which include removing or restricting vehicle traffic, are designed to make high footfall streets easier and safer to walk around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport and environment convener, councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “As we prepare to welcome the world to Edinburgh for our summer festivals, we’re making sure that these higher visitor numbers are managed safely and properly. We’ve made temporary changes to our city centre streets successfully during this period for many years and I’m sure that this summer will be no different.

“I’d like to thank our residents and businesses for their understanding and patience as we get ready to showcase and enjoy our city’s unparalleled cultural offering once again.”

The council advised short-term restrictions for other events will be in place during the summer period. For more information you can visit the Edinburgh council website or follow Edinburgh Travel News on social media.

A number of Edinburgh street will close to traffic between July 24 July and September 7 | Getty Images

High Street, St Giles Street, Parliament Square and Cockburn Street

August 1 to August 24, Festival Fringe and Tattoo

• High Street, Parliament Square and Cockburn Street will be closed to vehicles between 10.30am to 9pm. Loading and unloading will be permitted from 9pm until 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• St Giles Street will be closed to vehicles between 10.30am to midnight (10.30am to 9pm Sunday). The east-west section of St Giles Street (accessed from Bank Street) is set aside for loading during the closure times.

Blair Street

July 28 to August 26

• Blair Street will be closed to vehicles from South Bridge for 30 metres westwards

• Normal one-way traffic is rescinded and a restricted area will allow for loading and turning vehicles at the northern end of the road.

Lawnmarket (between Castlehill and George IV Bridge)

July 31 to September 7

• This section will be a pedestrian and cycle only zone only with no vehicle access during the festival period. Servicing, loading and unloading will be permitted every day between 6.30am and 10.30am from the eastern end of Johnston Terrace.

Johnston Terrace

July 30 to September 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Johnston Terrace will be closed to vehicles during this period, however blue badge holders, taxis and cycles are permitted to access the street from Castle Terrace. But no vehicles can access Johnston Terrace between: 5pm and midnight (July 30-31), between 5.30pm and midnight (on weekdays between August 1-21) and between 4pm and midnight on Saturdays (August 2, 9, 16 and 23). The road will also be closed between 4pm and midnight on Friday, August 22.

• During the Edinburgh Castle concerts, the road will be closed to vehicles from 4pm to midnight on July 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

• There will no access from Johnston Terrace from the Lawnmarket and servicing, loading and unloading will be permitted between 6.30am to 10.30am.

Cowgate (between Candlemaker Row and Blackfriars Street)

July 28 to August 26

• This area will be closed to vehicles (except cycles) from 3pm to 5am every day but essential local access will be maintained via Guthrie Street.

East Adam Street

July 28 to August 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• East Adam Street will be closed att its junction with The Pleasance

George Street (between Hanover Street and Frederick Street)

July 24 to August 26

• This section of George Street will be closed to vehicles, but cycle access will be maintained. A servicing, loading and unloading area will be in place at the Hanover Street side between 6am to 8am each day.