Flybe customers travelling from Edinburgh have been told not to proceed with their plans after the airline went into administration on Saturday (January 28). The British regional airline said it has ceased trading and all flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Flybe operated a number of flights out of Edinburgh including domestic destinations such as Manchester, Glasgow, and Belfast as well as a number of European locations, with Paris and Amsterdam among them, even travelling as far afield as Dubai. A check on Edinburgh Airport website shows that all Flybe flights have been cancelled.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account , Flybe said: “We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration. David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators.

“Regretfully, Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.” In a statement posted on its website , Flybe said those passengers who are due to fly with Flybe today or in the future should not travel to the airport unless an alternative flight with another airline has been arranged.

It added: “Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.” It also advised customers to contact relevant airlines or travel agents as they may be able to support alternative arrangements and provide further advice regarding any claim.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority ‘s consumer director Paul Smith said: "It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

"We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information." For information or assistance, customers can also email the airline directly.