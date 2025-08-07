A pop-up shop selling merchandise to Oasis fans has opened at Murrayfield ahead of the band’s first concert there tomorrow.

T-shirts, hoodies, posters and bags were on sale as final preparations were being made for the three sell-out gigs at the stadium.

T-shirts with “Oasis live’25 Edinburgh” on the front were priced at £40 and an Edinburgh event print was on sale for the same amount.

The pop-up shop has opened ahead of the first Oasis gig tomorrow. | TSPL

A spray Live ‘25 world tour hoodie was £70, as was a “What’s the story” blue tone hoodie, while a Decca navy gold long-sleeve top £50.

Adidas “Live ‘25” track jackets were £90 and an Adidas long-sleeve “Live ‘25” T-shirt was £55. A logo Live ‘25 tote bag was £20 and a half-faces “Live ‘25” world tour poster and a Wondewall Live ‘25 poster were both also priced at £20.

Prices are advertised for the T-shirts, hoodies, bags and posters | TSPL

Most of the T-shirts carried a £40 price tag, including a collage photo Live ‘25 world tour T-shirt; a colour photo Live ‘25 world tour T-shirt; a Live ‘25 gold photo T-shirt; a paper cut out photo T-shirt; a Detroit bus photo T-shirt.

A Live ‘25 embroidered vest cost £45 and an Adidas football shirt was £85, but there was also an elipitcal logo T-shirt for £35.

More than 210,000 fans expected at Murrayfield over the three nights for the band’s first return to the Capital for 16 years.