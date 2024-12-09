Allegations against Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day are "very serious", John Swinney has said.

Opposition parties on the council have called on Cllr Day to resign after it emerged he is being investigated by police following a complaint of "inappropriate behaviour", with the Sunday Mail reporting that he sent unsolicited messages to Ukrainian refugees, who said they felt unable to rebuff him.

Council leader Cammy Day

Scottish Labour quickly suspended him and the SNP, Lib Dem, Green and Conservative groups on the council have called on him to quit.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Monday, Mr Swinney refused to comment on the police probe, but said: "Obviously there are very serious points that have been made in this case and serious matters that as I understand it are being investigated by the police, and it wouldn't be right for me to comment on a live police investigation.

"But it is absolutely vital that these issues are explored fully and comprehensively because they are of such significant concern."

Asked if he should stand down, the First Minister added: "The issues around Cammy Day are very serious, the allegations are deeply concerning and it is obviously a live investigation by the police.

"So I won't comment in detail about the issues involved, other than to say when matters of this type are raised regardless of who they are raised about, they have got to be examined and examined fully and comprehensively so that the concerns that have been expressed can be properly addressed."

Edinburgh’s Labour group met last night, but because he has been suspended from the party Cllr Day is no longer a member of the group.

Council finance convener Mandy Watt, who was also deputy group leader, has now taken over as group leader. But Cllr Day will remain as council leader unless and until he gives his resignation to council chief executive Paul Lawrence.

A Labour source said there was a “general expectation” that Cllr Day would stand down and the presumption was that Cllr Watt would become council leader. She is expected to chair tomorrow’s meeting of the council’s policy and sustainability committee, which would normally have been done by Cllr Day.

Cllr Day’s suspension leaves Labour, which has been running Edinburgh as minority administration since the last council elections in 2022, with just 10 of the city’s 63 councillors.