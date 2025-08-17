Intrepid adventurer Iain O’Byrne is back on track to raise thousands of pounds for the Craigmillar community after being airlifted from the Alps during an epic mountain trek.

Iain, an experienced mountaineer, is currently taking on the Walker’s Haute Route, a 127-mile climb through the French and Swiss Alps, in aid of the Thistle Foundation’s Connecting Craigmillar project.

A few days into the trek, he feared his challenge might come to a premature end when he became ill with suspected food poisoning and had to be airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

Iain O'Byrne hope to complete the challenge in 10 days rather than the usual two weeks | supplied

After a night hooked up to a drip, a series of blood tests and 18 litres of water, he was back in the mountains determined to finish what he had started.

The route, which connects Chamonix and Zermatt, will see Iain cross ten of the highest mountain passes in France and Switzerland, ascending to a height of 47,000 feet.

While the trek typically takes around two weeks to complete, he aims to do it in ten days – raising £1000 a day for his chosen charity.

Iain said: “Long distance trekking is a challenging journey of self-motivation, self-discovery and self-improvement. It’s an exhilarating yet relentless experience and being constantly exposed to the elements, heavy rain, thunder and lightning storms, hailstones the size of golf balls can present significant risks.

“Although I’m trekking alone, there is strong camaraderie with my fellow trekkers, who are happy and willing to share their last bit of food if you get caught short.

“I was inspired by Connecting Craigmillar’s mission to provide a framework for people living locally to meet and collaborate so that they themselves can bring about the change they wish to see in their own lives and that of the local community.

“I decided to try to raise as much money as possible to show my support for this important work.”

Supporters can help Iain achieve his £10,000 fundraising target by donating at www.justgiving.com/page/whr2025cc and track his journey at www.share.garmin.com/WHR2025