Amanda Cox ERI death: How the tragedy unfolded

POLICE are investigating after new mum Amanda Cox was found dead in an Edinburgh Royal Infirmary stairwell.

Here are the key moments leading up to her death:

Amanda Cox

• On Thursday, December 6, Ms Cox gives birth to a baby boy at the Royal Infirmary five days prematurely

• Mrs Cox remains on the maternity ward while here son is transferred to the special care unit downstairs

• At 3pm on Monday, December 10, Ms Cox is reported missing prompting a mass search by police

• At 10pm on Monday Ms Cox is found in a rarely used stairwell in the hospital having suffered a suspected catastrophic haemorrhage and dies shortly afterwards

• Police confirm Ms Cox’s death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and officers are preparing a ‘sudden death’ report for the Procurator Fiscal in Edinburgh

• A full post mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of death

• A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the tragedy may be ordered by the Crown Office

• A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that missing woman Amanda Cox was discovered collapsed within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 10pm and passed away a short time later. The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda’s family and friends at this time.”

• Jim Crombie, Deputy Chief Executive, NHS Lothian, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of Amanda Cox at this sad time. A police investigation is ongoing and we are assisting with their enquiries.”

