An Edinburgh joiner found a 40-year-old Irn Bru can in perfect nick while removing floorboards in a tenement.

David Bradford, a self-employed tradesman who also works as a carpenter, made the discovery last week while on a job in Shandon.

The 36-year-old was working with a plasterer on Ogilvie Terrace, near to Gorgie Road.

Speaking to the Evening News, he described being awestruck after finding the vintage can.

David Bradford found the can under the floorboards of a tement in Gorgie | Handout

He said: “We were taking out floorboards to put new pipe work in for a new heating system and we just found the can in pristine condition.

“It was just among the old rubble, from what I suppose would be 40 years ago. I haven’t seen a can in that condition before.

“They’re usually beaten up and starting to rust and this one was in really good condition for its age.”

The sell-by date is June 1985 | Handout

The 330ml can has Irn Bru’s iconic orange and blue branding, with a sell-by date of June 1985 suggesting it could be over 40 years old.

David said it was rare to find items in such a good state, adding: “You do come across old wrappers and things like that. Newspapers are quite a common thing.

“They used to stuff them for setting off drafts and things like that. They’ve got dates and things but they’re usually in really bad conditions.”