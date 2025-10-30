New direct flight from Edinburgh Airport to bucket list city New York

American Airlines has announced a new direct route between Edinburgh and New York - launching in 2026.

More flights will be available between Edinburgh Airport and the United States next year as American Airlines increases its presence at the airport in summer 2026 by introducing a summer service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The route is the second to be announced by the airline this year after American Airlines resumed the popular seasonal route to Philadelphia.

The daily New York JFK flights will operate for the full eight month summer season between 8 March and 24 October, using an A321XLR aircraft with 155 seats – one of the newest aircraft in American Airlines’ fleet.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia service will see its season length extended in 2026, operating between 28 March and 24 October.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said the introduction of the new route demonstrated the strong demand for transatlantic travel from Scotland’s busiest airport.

Mr Dewar said: “It’s fantastic to see American Airlines growing its presence at Scotland’s busiest airport and offering even more direct connectivity to New York and beyond.

“There’s strong demand for transatlantic travel, and this addition strengthens an already impressive schedule from Edinburgh. It also opens up American Airlines’ extensive domestic network, making it easier for both business and leisure travellers to reach destinations across the USA.

“And of course, we’re excited to welcome one of American’s newest aircraft to Scotland and see two of those iconic AA tailfins in our capital.”

José A. Freig, Vice President International and Inflight Dining Operations at American Airlines, said: “When we returned to Edinburgh earlier this year, the excitement and positive feedback from our customers were overwhelming.

“Following its success, we’re looking forward to adding a new route between Edinburgh and the Big Apple, where our customers can experience the new A321XLR for the first time across the Atlantic.”