Andrew Fairlie recognised as Scottish restaurants claim stars in new Michelin Guide

Scotland has claimed two new Michelin stars and the restaurant of chef Andrew Fairlie, who died this year, maintains its two-star title in this year's guide.

It is one of the most prestigious food awards available in the food industry and tonight restaurants across the country are celebrating.

The Michelin Great Britain and Ireland Stars for 2020 was unveiled at a launch in London. In total, 187 stars have been awarded, including 11 in Scotland.

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles has held on to its place as Scotland's top restaurant with the country's only two-star award.

Mr Fairlie died of a brain tumour in January at the age of 55.

The Michelin guide has recognised two Scottish establishments for the first time. Both Condita in Edinburgh and Isle of Eriska on the island of the same name claimed their first stars.

Edinburgh's 21212 was the only Scottish outlet to lose its star rating.

"Dedication and teamwork"

A spokeswoman for the guide said: "Scotland brings home two new Stars in the form of understated Condita in Edinburgh and Isle of Eriska, which is set within an impressive baronial mansion on the island of the same name."

Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, added: “Running a successful restaurant is tough, and we know that. It takes long hours, dedication, teamwork and the support of those people closest to you. I congratulate all the teams and chefs who have won and retained Michelin Stars in the 2020 guide."