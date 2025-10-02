The incident happened on Sunday (28 September) and the 81-year old pedestrian remains in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 81-year old man remains in hospital following a serious collision with a bus in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident happened on Sunday, 28 September, 2025, at around 1.20am on Annandale Street, at the junction with Haddington Place.

The 81-year-old male, who was a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a bus as it travelled down Annandale Street. He was was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he remains receiving treatment.

There were no other reported injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian had travelled from the top of Leith walk before the incident and Police are asking that anyone who may have saw anything, or may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “This crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning and despite the late time, I’m asking anyone who may have saw what happened to come forward.

“The pedestrian had travelled on foot from the top of Leith Walk and I’d ask anyone who may have seen him, or captured the incident on a dash-cam device, to check your systems and provide anything of relevance as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0302 of 28 September, 2025.