Anti-social e-scooter riders - Sue Webber

An e-scooter rider is stopped by a police officer.

If you have walked the streets of Edinburgh recently, you have probably seen the gangs of balaclava clad masked delinquents on monster e-bikes terrorising innocent bystanders and wreaking havoc as they speed around the Capital.

I’ve experienced this first-hand, being buzzed by these riders while walking my dog Alfie along the Water of Leith.

It’s frankly unacceptable that these maniacs are able to fly about on electric scooters and souped up e-bikes that can often reach a terrifying 50 mph.

My heart lurches into my mouth when I see these silent killers speeding around the city. They are without question a serious risk to public safety, never mind their own.

We have seen the tragic case of Linda Davis, a 71 year old woman from Nottinghamshire after a teenager careered into her while riding his e-scooter on a pavement.

Unless we take serious action to crack down on these riders, how long will it be before the first pedestrian loses their life in Edinburgh or indeed even one of the riders?

There is no point having rules and regulations if they’re not going to be enforced. SNP ministers need to ensure that these reckless riders are severely punished if they are caught breaking the law. The bikes and e-scooters should be seized and confiscated by the police.

Unless action is taken soon, we risk watching our capital slowly turn into London, where crime has spiralled out of control and thugs on e-bikes brazenly swipe phones and attack innocent bystanders.