Plans by a casino company for a new 24-hour slots parlour in an Edinburgh neighbourhood have been dashed after an appeal against the refusal of planning permission was rejected.

Merkur Casino sought to open the venue at 181 Morrison Street, in the site of a former Carpet Rite showroom which has been closed for over a year.

But Edinburgh council officers rejected their planning application – and Edinburgh’s Planning Local Review Body voted on Wednesday to deny the appeal.

Merkur Slots has two locations in Edinburgh already, with one on Nicolson Street (pictured) and one on Leith Walk | Google

The company had said in their appeal that they’d be willing to switch from 24-hour operation – like in their slots parlours on Nicolson Street and Leith Walk – to 8am–midnight.

But councillors still felt the parlour would cause too much disruption to the community, siding with the recommendation of officers that planning permission be rejected.

SNP councillor David Key said: “Most of the objections are based around the hours of opening, which are 24 hours a day.

“So now that applicants have changed the hours of opening – they’ve cut the legs off a lot of objectors.

“So does this make the process rather unfair on the residents, local residents that we might approve something that they have not been consulted on?”

Committee convener and Green councillor Alys Mumford said objectors would have been notified when Merkur added the change of hours as part of their appeal.

Some 54 local residents and community groups submitted objections to the slots parlour.

Conservative councillor Joanna Mowat said: “Councillor Key said the objections are about hours. I don’t think the objections are about hours, I think the objections are very, very clear about the impact on residential amenity.

“And anyone who knows Morrison Street well knows how that street changes as you walk up it. The pattern of use changes from Haymarket going up, where it is busier at the Haymarket end, this bit is a much more residential end.

“This is a completely inappropriate place for this type of activity, if you know the area well.

“The shops and restaurants are much smaller, much more local, much more neighbourhood, and having something that will act as a pull is completely inappropriate for the area.”

Labour councillor Tim Pogson said: “I’m hesitating to express a view on what this building is all about, what the proposal is all about, because it clearly serves a purpose for some.

“My main concern would be around noise and disturbance and the fact that there are residential properties in such close proximity.

“Even though the premise is saying there’s background music only – I can’t think of anything worse than trying to sleep while there was this muted background music coming from the premises down below.”

He said that the change of hours offered by Merkur made him feel less concerned, but that he was okay to follow the direction the committee was going.

Cllr Mumford said: “The applicant has shown a willingness to talk about opening times. But I think, as the point made by Councillor Key, is that it has not been tested with residents.

“I agree with Councillor Mowat that the main objections are about the appropriateness of this building in this setting, rather than just a late night.”

The committee agreed to reject the appeal. Liberal Democrat councillor Hal Osler did not participate in the vote, as her internet connection cut out during that part of the meeting.