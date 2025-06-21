Edinburgh 10-year-old boy reported missing in Sighthil yesterday found safe and well
Haiden Crawford had last been seen around midday on Friday, June 20, at Glenalmond Place in the Sighthill area of the city. He is described as around 4ft 10ins, of average build with short ginger hair.
Appealing for help, Inspector Quentin Russell said: “Concerns are growing for Haiden’s welfare and it is vital that we find him to make sure he is safe and well. He may have taken a bus and travelled around the city.
“We are asking anyone who has seen Haiden or knows where he might be to get in touch with us immediately.”
Police Scotland later released an update on Saturday just before 12pm, stating: "Haiden Crawford, aged 10, reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal."