Appeal to trace missing teenager who may have travelled to Dalkeith

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing teenager who may have travelled to Dalkeith.

Kyle Lewis, 14, is originally from Gorebridge but lives in Ayrshire.

He was last seen at Kilwinning train station at around 4.30pm on Friday, 12 October.

He is believed to have travelled to Dalkeith and officers are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace him.

Kyle is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Safety scares at Capital schools | D-Day for airport flightpath | Woman dies after collision

He was last seen wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a distinctive black hoodie with a white stripe on the chest and green across the stomach, a blue and white jacket, and black Nike Air Max trainers.

Officers say they are keen to trace Kyle’s whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they may have seen him since Friday is asked to come forward.

Kyle has also been asked to get in touch with friends, family or police and to let them know that he is safe and well.

Any information which can assist would be greatly appreciated and can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3880 of 12th October.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital