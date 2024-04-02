Edinburgh shopper appeals for help to trace owner of lost children's sandals found at tram stop

The sandals were found at a busy shopping centre tram stop.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 17:36 BST
A search is underway for the owner of a new pair of pink, glittery sandals which were discovered still in their box at an Edinburgh tram stop.

The sandals were discovered in their Igor-branded box by Helen Veitch, who had been shopping in the city centre on Monday afternoon. She said the box was sitting on a silver bench at the Gyle when she went to catch the tram at around 3.15pm on Easter Monday.

After having to catch the train home she wrote to the Evening News in a bid to help trace the owner.

In a letter, she said: "Possibly a little girl got excited and forgot about them when the tram came. As I had an off peak ticket I had to get the train back home but decided to contact the Evening News to help."

If the sandals belong to you or you have information you get in touch with the Evening News by emailing [email protected]

