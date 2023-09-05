Armadale Academy incident: West Lothian school locked down over police incident as man on roof is arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
A West Lothian school had to be locked down and pupils kept in their classrooms during a police incident which led to the arrest of a man.
The incident took place at Armadale Academy on Tuesday morning.
The school's head teacher released a statement, informing parents that police had pursued an individual onto the grounds of the school.
“The incident was unrelated to the school, and they did not enter the school building.
“Whilst the person was being apprehended, officers asked that school pupils were kept inside.
“There was never any risk to student safety. The individual has since been removed from the school grounds and the school day has continued as normal.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, police received a report of a disturbance in the Cowdenhead Crescent area of Armadale.
“Officers attended and a search was carried out for a 28-year-old man in connection with the matter. He was traced on the roof of a building at Armadale Academy and was arrested and interviewed, before being released pending further enquiries.
“There was no risk to the public. Anyone with further information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1047 of 5 September.”