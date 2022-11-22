A major operation is under way in West Lothian after a lorry ploughed into a wall.

The Co-op delivery lorry hit a wall in Mill Road, Armadale, this evening, with police having been called at around 6.20pm. It sparked a large emergency services response, with four fire engines and two police vans currently at the scene. The road has been closed while recovery is carried out.

The condition of the lorry driver is currently unknown.

The road is currently closed

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have both been approached for comment. We will bring you the latest updates as we have them.