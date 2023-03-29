Armadale South Street is closed due to an ongoing fire in the West Lothian town.

Around 30 firefighters are currently battling a blaze in a West Lothian town.

The fire broke out near South Street in Armadale, shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, March 29. South Street has been closed between Armadale Cross and the Highlander Hotel, while crews tackle the blaze. Photos taken from the scene show flames coming from the Armadale Shed, a local community space. Buses are currently unable to serve the town due to the incident, and are being diverted via the A801 and A706.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that around 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a “large ongoing incident” just off South Street. A spokesperson for the SFRS said: "We were alerted at 11.25am on Wednesday, 29 March to reports of a building fire in Armadale, West Lothian. Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the town's South Street, where firefighters remain working to extinguish the fire."